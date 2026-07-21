TVS Holdings consolidated net profit rises 81.87% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 34.51% to Rs 16406.50 crore

Net profit of TVS Holdings rose 81.87% to Rs 610.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 335.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 34.51% to Rs 16406.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12196.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.16406.5012196.8116.9216.412073.641350.451692.521018.58610.25335.55

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