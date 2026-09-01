TVS Motor Aug sales volume jump 21% to 6.16 lakh units
TVS Motor Company recorded monthly sales growth of 21% with sales of 616,540 units in August 2026 as against 509,536 units in August 2025.
Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 21% with sales of 591,437 units in August 2026 as against 490,788 units in August 2025. Domestic two-wheelers registered a growth of 18% with sales of 433,796 units in August 2026 as against 368,862 units in August 2025.
Two-wheeler EVs registered an exponential growth of 137% with sales of 59,453 units in August 2026 as against 25,138 units in August 2025.
Total International Business sales registered a growth of 29% with sales of 174,452 units in August 2026 as against 135,367 units in August 2025. Two-wheelers sales registered a growth of 29% with sales of 157,641 units in August 2026 as against 121,926 units in August 2025.
Three-wheelers registered a growth of 34% with sales of 25,103 units in August 2026 as against 18,748 units in August 2025.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Sep 01 2026 | 4:04 PM IST