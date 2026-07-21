TVS Motor Co board OKs issuance of NCDs worth Rs 500 crore
TVS Motor Company said that its board has approved the allotment of 50,000 senior, rated, unsecured, listed, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of the face value of Rs 1 lakh each, for an aggregate amount of Rs 500 crore.
The instruments have a tenor of 36 months and their date of maturity is 17th July 2029. The NCDs bear a coupon rate of 7.30% per annum payable annually.
Any delay or default in the payment of either the interest or the principal amount for a period of more than three months from the due date would result in a penalty of 2% per annum on the outstanding principal amount of the debentures over and above the coupon rate.
TVS Motor Company is a reputed global manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers, with four manufacturing facilities located in India and Indonesia.
The company had reported 19.03% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 771.52 crore on 30.42% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 15,025.73 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.
The scrip shed 0.13% to currently trade at Rs 3586.50 on the BSE.
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First Published: Jul 21 2026 | 11:04 AM IST