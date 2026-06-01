TVS Motor Co sells 5.66 lakh auto units in May 2026
TVS Motor Company has recorded monthly sales of 566,585 units in May 2026 with a growth of 31% as against 431,275 units in May 2025.
Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 31% with sales increasing from 416,166 units in May 2025 to 543,111 units in May 2026. Domestic two-wheeler sales for the period under review were 384,565 units, up 24% YoY.
Electric Vehicles registered a growth of 56%, with sales increasing from 27,976 units in May 2025 to 43,632 units in May 2026.
The three-wheeler segment registered sales of 23,474 units in May 2026, which is higher by 55% as compared with the sales of 15,109 units in May 2025.
The company's total international business sales registered a growth of 49% increasing to 175,991 units in May 2026 from 118,437 units in May 2025.
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TVS Motor Company is a reputed global manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers, with four manufacturing facilities located in India and Indonesia.
The company had reported 19.03% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 771.52 crore on 30.42% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 15,025.73 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.
The scrip rose 0.90% to currently trade at Rs 3382.30 on the BSE.
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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 1:19 PM IST