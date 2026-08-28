TVS Motor Company appoints Peyman Kargar as Director and CEO

With effect from 27 January 2027

TVS Motor Company announced the appointment of Peyman Kargar as Director and Chief Executive Officer, effective 27 January 2027.

Peyman will succeed K. N. Radhakrishnan, who will continue in his role until then to ensure a seamless transition. Following the transition, Radhakrishnan will serve as Non-Executive Director up to the date of the ensuing AGM scheduled in July 2027. He has been a tremendous leader and played a pivotal role in the growth of TVS Motor Company.