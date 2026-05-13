TVS Motor Company consolidated net profit rises 19.03% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 30.42% to Rs 15052.73 croreNet profit of TVS Motor Company rose 19.03% to Rs 771.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 648.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.42% to Rs 15052.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11542.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 35.01% to Rs 3018.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2235.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.17% to Rs 56069.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 44089.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales15052.7311542.00 30 56069.5244089.01 27 OPM %14.4316.49 -14.9014.91 - PBDT1612.671284.68 26 6144.464550.91 35 PBT1298.13992.88 31 4871.823505.35 39 NP771.52648.16 19 3018.332235.56 35
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First Published: May 13 2026 | 3:32 PM IST