TVS Motor Company consolidated net profit rises 19.03% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 30.42% to Rs 15052.73 crore

Net profit of TVS Motor Company rose 19.03% to Rs 771.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 648.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.42% to Rs 15052.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11542.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 35.01% to Rs 3018.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2235.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.17% to Rs 56069.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 44089.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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