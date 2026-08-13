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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TVS Motor Company launches TVS King EV MAX in Sri Lanka

TVS Motor Company launches TVS King EV MAX in Sri Lanka

Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 8:04 PM IST

TVS Motor Company (TVSM) launched its connected passenger electric three wheeler, TVS King EV MAX in Sri Lanka.

Speaking about the launch, Peyman Kargar, President, International Business, TVS Motor Company, said, Guided by TVS Motor Company's vision of transforming lives through mobility solutions that are exciting, responsible, sustainable, and safe, we are proud to introduce the TVS King EV MAX in Sri Lanka. This launch underscores our commitment to delivering innovative mobility solutions across international markets and marks the expansion of our electric three-wheeler portfolio into a new geography. We are confident that customers in Sri Lanka will find the TVS King EV MAX to be a compelling offering, combining performance, connectivity, comfort, and superior operating economics for everyday mobility needs.

 

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 8:04 PM IST