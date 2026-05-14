TVS Motor Company Ltd slips for fifth straight session

TVS Motor Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 3436.7, down 2.57% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 23.19% in last one year as compared to a 5.35% slide in NIFTY and a 9.13% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

TVS Motor Company Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3436.7, down 2.57% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.32% on the day, quoting at 23721.15. The Sensex is at 75504.09, up 1.2%.TVS Motor Company Ltd has lost around 9.16% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which TVS Motor Company Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.9% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25888.95, up 0.35% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.74 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.31 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3460.4, down 2.24% on the day. TVS Motor Company Ltd jumped 23.19% in last one year as compared to a 5.35% slide in NIFTY and a 9.13% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 47.71 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

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