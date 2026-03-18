TVS Motor Company Ltd soars 1.57%, up for third straight session

TVS Motor Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 3546.9, up 1.57% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 52.9% in last one year as compared to a 3.83% gain in NIFTY and a 20% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

TVS Motor Company Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3546.9, up 1.57% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.87% on the day, quoting at 23785.75. The Sensex is at 76784.54, up 0.94%. TVS Motor Company Ltd has dropped around 7.39% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which TVS Motor Company Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 7.76% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25117.1, up 1.86% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.1 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.08 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3540.4, up 1.49% on the day. TVS Motor Company Ltd is up 52.9% in last one year as compared to a 3.83% gain in NIFTY and a 20% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 47.37 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

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