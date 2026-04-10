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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TVS Motor Company Ltd spurts 2.04%, up for third straight session

TVS Motor Company Ltd spurts 2.04%, up for third straight session

Last Updated : Apr 10 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

TVS Motor Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 3803, up 2.04% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 51.32% in last one year as compared to a 5.18% gain in NIFTY and a 29.26% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

TVS Motor Company Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3803, up 2.04% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.99% on the day, quoting at 24011.35. The Sensex is at 77413.31, up 1.02%. TVS Motor Company Ltd has added around 5.62% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which TVS Motor Company Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.45% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25901.9, up 2.55% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.21 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.68 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3820, up 2.18% on the day. TVS Motor Company Ltd is up 51.32% in last one year as compared to a 5.18% gain in NIFTY and a 29.26% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 50.5 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 10 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

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