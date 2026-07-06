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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TVS Motor Company Ltd spurts 2.09%, gains for fifth straight session

TVS Motor Company Ltd spurts 2.09%, gains for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Jul 06 2026 | 1:17 PM IST

TVS Motor Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 3703.2, up 2.09% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 28.72% in last one year as compared to a 3.99% slide in NIFTY and a 14.07% slide in the Nifty Auto.

TVS Motor Company Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3703.2, up 2.09% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.71% on the day, quoting at 24444.3. The Sensex is at 78329.41, up 0.73%. TVS Motor Company Ltd has gained around 11.62% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which TVS Motor Company Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 6.35% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26988.1, up 1.2% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.16 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.51 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3721.2, up 2.2% on the day. TVS Motor Company Ltd is up 28.72% in last one year as compared to a 3.99% slide in NIFTY and a 14.07% slide in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 47.42 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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First Published: Jul 06 2026 | 1:17 PM IST

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