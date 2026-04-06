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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TVS Motor Company Ltd Spurts 2.47%

TVS Motor Company Ltd Spurts 2.47%

Last Updated : Apr 06 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

TVS Motor Company Ltd has lost 8.13% over last one month compared to 10.56% fall in BSE Auto index and 6.89% drop in the SENSEX

TVS Motor Company Ltd gained 2.47% today to trade at Rs 3474.15. The BSE Auto index is up 0.52% to quote at 53509.11. The index is down 10.56 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Eicher Motors Ltd increased 1.52% and Balkrishna Industries Ltd added 1.51% on the day. The BSE Auto index went up 16 % over last one year compared to the 2.5% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

TVS Motor Company Ltd has lost 8.13% over last one month compared to 10.56% fall in BSE Auto index and 6.89% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 108 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 36607 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3970 on 26 Feb 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2221.05 on 07 Apr 2025.

 

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First Published: Apr 06 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

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