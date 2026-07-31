TVS Motor Company Ltd up for fifth session

TVS Motor Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 4311.1, up 2.44% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 50.83% in last one year as compared to a 0.67% drop in NIFTY and a 23.22% drop in the Nifty Auto.

TVS Motor Company Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 4311.1, up 2.44% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.35% on the day, quoting at 24401.75. The Sensex is at 78202.2, up 0.35%. TVS Motor Company Ltd has risen around 23.39% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which TVS Motor Company Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 7.71% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28279.1, up 2.01% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 17.5 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.37 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4312.6, up 2.21% on the day. TVS Motor Company Ltd is up 50.83% in last one year as compared to a 0.67% drop in NIFTY and a 23.22% drop in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 49.45 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.