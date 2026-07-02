Thursday, July 02, 2026 | 10:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TVS Motor Company records highest ever quarterly sales of 16.31 lakh units

TVS Motor Company records highest ever quarterly sales of 16.31 lakh units

Last Updated : Jul 02 2026 | 10:51 AM IST

June sales volumes jump 47% to 5.90 lakh units

TVS Motor Company registered its highest ever quarterly sales of 16.31 Lakh units during the first quarter of the FY 2026-27. Two wheelers registered a growth of 27% with sales of 15.64 Lakh units in the first quarter of FY 2026-27 as against 12.32 Lakh units in the first quarter of FY 2025-26. Three-wheelers registered a growth of 48% with sales of 0.67 Lakh units in the first quarter of FY 2026-27 as against 0.45 Lakh units in the first quarter of FY 2025-26. Total international business registered a growth of 33% with sales of 4.68 Lakh units in the first quarter of FY 2026-27 as against 3.52 Lakh units in the first quarter of FY 2025-26.

 

TVS Motor Company recorded monthly sales growth of 47% with sales of 590,003 units in June 2026 as against 402,001 units in June 2025.

Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 47% with sales of 565,417 units in June 2026 as against 385,698 units in June 2025. Domestic two-wheelers registered growth of 46% with sales of 411,014 units in June 2026 as against 281,012 units in June 2025.

Motorcycles registered a growth of 42% with sales of 267,096 units in June 2026 as against 188,774 units in June 2025. Scooters registered a growth of 53% with sales of 247,950 units in June 2026 as against 162,291 units in June 2025.

Also Read

Statecraft: The New Rules Of Power In A Divided World By Jack Watling

Illusions of a stable world order

Captain Vikram Batra sharing a light moment with fellow soliders during the 1999 Kargil War. Photo: MOD

The young man with a smile

A prototype of the advanced medium combat aircraft at the Aero India air show at Yelahanka air base, Bengaluru, in 2025. Photo: Reuters

More than a stealth fighter

The ULPGM is a family of indigenous “fire-and-forget” precision strike weapons. Photo: PIB

ULPGM-V3: The aerial hunters

A Philippine boat near a Chinese Coast Guard ship in the South China Sea in 2023. Photo: Reuters

Cautious resurgence

Two-wheeler EVs registered an exponential growth with sales of 48,537 units in June 2026 as against 14,400 units in June 2025.

Total International Business sales registered a growth of 47% with sales of 172,355 units in June 2026 as against 117,145 units in June 2025. Two-wheelers sales registered a growth of 48% with sales of 154,403 units in June 2026 as against 104,686 units in June 2025.

Three-wheelers registered a growth of 51% with sales of 24,586 units in June 2026 as against 16,303 units in June 2025.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Adani Ports handled cargo volumes jump 13% to 46.8 MMT in Jun'26

Adani Ports handled cargo volumes jump 13% to 46.8 MMT in Jun'26

Glenmark advances multi-country Phase 3 clinical trial for Trastuzumab rezetecan

Glenmark advances multi-country Phase 3 clinical trial for Trastuzumab rezetecan

Nifty trades above 24,050 mark; IT shares in demand

Nifty trades above 24,050 mark; IT shares in demand

NMDC gains as iron ore production jumps 44% YoY in June'26

NMDC gains as iron ore production jumps 44% YoY in June'26

GK Energy gains after securing Rs 48 crore rooftop solar project order

GK Energy gains after securing Rs 48 crore rooftop solar project order

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 02 2026 | 10:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayAastha Spintex IPO AllotmentGST Collection in June 2026TNEA Rank List 2026Birthright CitizenshipGST Credit ChallengeHDFC Bank Smartbuy Reward RulesTechnology NewsPersonal Finance