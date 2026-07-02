TVS Motor Company records highest ever quarterly sales of 16.31 lakh units
June sales volumes jump 47% to 5.90 lakh units
TVS Motor Company registered its highest ever quarterly sales of 16.31 Lakh units during the first quarter of the FY 2026-27. Two wheelers registered a growth of 27% with sales of 15.64 Lakh units in the first quarter of FY 2026-27 as against 12.32 Lakh units in the first quarter of FY 2025-26. Three-wheelers registered a growth of 48% with sales of 0.67 Lakh units in the first quarter of FY 2026-27 as against 0.45 Lakh units in the first quarter of FY 2025-26. Total international business registered a growth of 33% with sales of 4.68 Lakh units in the first quarter of FY 2026-27 as against 3.52 Lakh units in the first quarter of FY 2025-26.
TVS Motor Company recorded monthly sales growth of 47% with sales of 590,003 units in June 2026 as against 402,001 units in June 2025.
Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 47% with sales of 565,417 units in June 2026 as against 385,698 units in June 2025. Domestic two-wheelers registered growth of 46% with sales of 411,014 units in June 2026 as against 281,012 units in June 2025.
Motorcycles registered a growth of 42% with sales of 267,096 units in June 2026 as against 188,774 units in June 2025. Scooters registered a growth of 53% with sales of 247,950 units in June 2026 as against 162,291 units in June 2025.
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Two-wheeler EVs registered an exponential growth with sales of 48,537 units in June 2026 as against 14,400 units in June 2025.
Total International Business sales registered a growth of 47% with sales of 172,355 units in June 2026 as against 117,145 units in June 2025. Two-wheelers sales registered a growth of 48% with sales of 154,403 units in June 2026 as against 104,686 units in June 2025.
Three-wheelers registered a growth of 51% with sales of 24,586 units in June 2026 as against 16,303 units in June 2025.
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First Published: Jul 02 2026 | 10:32 AM IST