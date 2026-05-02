TVS Motor Company reports 7% YoY growth in April 2026 sales
TVS Motor Company reported a 7% year-on-year increase in total sales for April 2026, with overall volumes rising to 473,970 units compared to 443,716 units in April 2025.Total two-wheeler sales grew 6% to 455,333 units during the month, up from 430,150 units in the same period last year. Domestic two-wheeler sales registered a stronger growth of 8%, reaching 348,545 units as against 323,647 units a year ago.
Within key segments, motorcycle sales declined to 200,039 units in April 2026 from 220,347 units in April 2025. In contrast, scooter sales posted robust growth of 24%, increasing to 211,158 units from 169,741 units in the year-ago period.
The companys electric vehicle (EV) segment continued its strong momentum, recording a 36% rise in sales to 37,771 units, compared to 27,684 units in April 2025. Three-wheeler sales also saw significant growth, rising 37% to 18,637 units from 13,566 units a year earlier.
On the international front, total exports grew 3% to 120,008 units in April 2026 from 116,700 units in April 2025. Two-wheeler exports remained largely stable at 106,788 units, compared to 106,503 units in the previous year.
TVS Motor Company is a reputed global manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers, with four manufacturing facilities located in India and Indonesia.
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The companys standalone net profit jumped 52.04% to Rs 940.37 crore on a 37.14% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 12,476.26 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.
The counter slipped 1.69% to Rs 3,492 on the BSE.
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First Published: May 02 2026 | 4:50 PM IST