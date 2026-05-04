Monday, May 04, 2026 | 11:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TVS Motor Company reports 7% YoY growth in April 2026 sales

TVS Motor Company reports 7% YoY growth in April 2026 sales

Last Updated : May 04 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

TVS Motor Company reported a 7% year-on-year increase in total sales for April 2026, with overall volumes rising to 473,970 units compared to 443,716 units in April 2025.

Total two-wheeler sales grew 6% to 455,333 units during the month, up from 430,150 units in the same period last year. Domestic two-wheeler sales registered a stronger growth of 8%, reaching 348,545 units as against 323,647 units a year ago.

Within key segments, motorcycle sales declined to 200,039 units in April 2026 from 220,347 units in April 2025. In contrast, scooter sales posted robust growth of 24%, increasing to 211,158 units from 169,741 units in the year-ago period.

 

The companys electric vehicle (EV) segment continued its strong momentum, recording a 36% rise in sales to 37,771 units, compared to 27,684 units in April 2025. Three-wheeler sales also saw significant growth, rising 37% to 18,637 units from 13,566 units a year earlier.

On the international front, total exports grew 3% to 120,008 units in April 2026 from 116,700 units in April 2025. Two-wheeler exports remained largely stable at 106,788 units, compared to 106,503 units in the previous year.

TVS Motor Company is a reputed global manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers, with four manufacturing facilities located in India and Indonesia.

Also Read

HUL share price target

HUL up 5% post Q4 results; brokerages turn bullish, see up to 20% upside

Stock Market LIVE updates

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex jumps 500 pts; Nifty near 24,200; auto, realty lead; HUL shares jump 5%

ECI Assembly Election Result 2026 Live

Assembly election results 2026 LIVE: BJP leading in Bengal, TVK ahead in Tamil Nadu, ECI data shows

Xbox Full Screen Experience (FSE) on Windows 11 PCs

Full-screen Xbox experience now available on Windows 11-based PCs, tablets

Ajit Mishra, SVP-Research, Religare Broking

'Sell in May' not a good approach in 2026, says tech analyst Ajit Mishra

The companys standalone net profit jumped 52.04% to Rs 940.37 crore on a 37.14% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 12,476.26 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

The counter added 0.82% to Rs 3,520.50 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

NMDC's iron ore production jumps 16% YoY to 4.64 MT in April'26

NMDC's iron ore production jumps 16% YoY to 4.64 MT in April'26

Eicher Motors gains as CV sales rise 7% YoY in April'26

Eicher Motors gains as CV sales rise 7% YoY in April'26

Equitas Small Finance Bank jumps as Q4 profit surges, asset quality improves

Equitas Small Finance Bank jumps as Q4 profit surges, asset quality improves

Maruti Suzuki gains after total sales volume climbs 33% YoY in Q4 FY26

Maruti Suzuki gains after total sales volume climbs 33% YoY in Q4 FY26

Maruti Suzuki clocks 33% YoY jump in April sales; production up 16% YoY

Maruti Suzuki clocks 33% YoY jump in April sales; production up 16% YoY

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 04 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAssembly Election Results 2026 LIVEStocks to Buy TodayKerala Assembly Election Results 2026Gold and Silver Rate TodayWest Bengal Election TMC vs BJPQ4 Results TodayGold Demand in IndiaPersonal Finance