TVS Motor Company sells 4.73 lakh units in April'26

TVS Motor Company (TVSM) recorded monthly sales of 473,970 units in April 2026 with a growth of 7% as against 443,716 units in April 2025.

Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 6% with sales increasing from 430,150 units in April 2025 to 455,333 units in April 2026. Domestic two-wheeler registered growth of 8% with sales increasing from 323,647 units in April 2025 to 348,545 units in April 2026.

Motorcycle registered 200,039 units in April 2026 as against 220,347 units in April 2025. Scooter registered a growth of 24% with sales increasing from 169,741 units in April 2025 to 211,158 units in April 2026.

EV registered a growth of 36% with sales increasing from 27,684 units in April 2025 to 37,771 units in April 2026.

The Company's total International Business sales registered a growth of 3% increasing from 116,700 units in April 2025 to 120,008 units in April 2026. Two-wheeler sales registered 106,788 units in April 2026 as against 106,503 units in April 2025.

Three-wheeler registered a growth of 37% with sales increasing from 13,566 units in April 2025 to 18,637units in April 2026. About TVS Motor Company.