TVS Motor forays into Zambian market

TVS Motor Company (TVSM) announced its official entry into the Zambian market. In a strategic move to bolster its African footprint, the company has appointed Zamoto Manufacturing as its official distributor, ensuring a robust sales, service, and spare parts network across the country.

The new product range is categorized into three strategic pillars:

Taxi & Commercial Segment: Featuring the TVS HLX series (HLX KS/ES, HLX 125 5G, and HLX 150 5G). Known as the 'workhorse of Africa', these models are engineered for durability, fuel efficiency, and low maintenance costs for last-mile delivery and taxi operations.

Personal Mobility Segment: The TVS ZT 125 and TVS NTORQ 125 offer urban commuters a blend of comfort, modern style, and advanced technology.

Premium Segment: For performance enthusiasts, TVS is introducing the Apache RTR 180, RTR 200, and the flagship Apache RR 310, bringing world-class racing pedigree to Zambian roads.