TVS Motor launches 3-wheeler 'Armado 200' in Indonesia

TVS Motor Company today launched the TVS Armado 200. Positioned as a gamechanger, this new three-wheeler is engineered to dominate Indonesia's rapidly growing commercial and logistics industries.

First showcased digitally earlier this year, the TVS Armado 200 is powered by a robust 197.75 cc oil-cooled engine, purpose-built for long operating hours and high-demand applications. Featuring a 2-meter cargo bed with a best-in-class payload capacity of up to 840 kg, it is designed to support a vast range of business operations.

Available in three colors - Blue, Red, and White - the TVS Armado 200 is offered at normal price IDR 35,900,000 but in the launching period, customer can purchase with introductory price of IDR 34,900,000 (OTR Jakarta). To support businesses of all sizes, flexible financing options are also available.