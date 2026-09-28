TVS Motor launches hyper sport scooter TVS NTORQ 150 in Nepal
TVS Motor Company has launched the TVS NTORQ 150, Nepal's 1st Hyper Sport Scooter. Powered by a 149.7cc race-tuned engine and inspired by stealth aircraft design, the TVS scooter brings together high performance, sporty aesthetics and cutting-edge technology to cater to a new generation of riders.
The TVS NTORQ 150 is now available across Jagdamba Motors dealerships in Nepal in three colour options - Stealth Silver, Racing Red, and Turbo Blue, at an introductory price of Rupees 3,69,900.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Sep 28 2026 | 2:04 PM IST