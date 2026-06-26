TVS Motor launches new colours and graphics for TVS NTORQ 125 variants

TVS Motor Company announced the introduction of exciting new colours and graphics for the TVS NTORQ 125 Disc and Race Edition variants. Building on the successful launch of the TVS NTORQ 150 and the feature upgrades introduced in the TVS NTORQ Race XP last year, this latest update revitalizes the TVS NTORQ portfolio ahead of the festive season.

With its proven performance leadership in scooters, the new TVS NTORQ range now adds striking style enhancements that further elevate its sporty and youthful appeal. The TVS NTORQ 125 Race Edition will now feature three bold new colour combinations - Drift Blue, Inferno Red and Rush Green, complemented by coloured alloy wheels that further accentuate its sporty styling. Inspired by racing cues and track-inspired energy, the new colour palette reflects the adrenaline and dynamism of TVS Racing. Crafted for youthful and performance-driven riders, these striking new shades and graphics further amplify the TVS NTORQ's aggressive styling and sporty character, while reinforcing the distinctive appeal of the Race Edition.

The TVS NTORQ 125 Disc variant's style is further accentuated with the introduction of two new colour options - Midnight Black and Spiti White. In addition, the existing Nardo Grey colourway now features sharper graphics, adding a more contemporary and dynamic visual appeal to the variant.

TVS NTORQ also partnered with Argentina Football Association for the ongoing World Cup 2026.

The TVS NTORQ 125 Disc and Race Edition variants in the new colour and style enhancements will be available at an introductory price of ₹ 82,500 and ₹ 87,950 (Ex showroom Delhi) respectively across all TVS Motor dealerships.