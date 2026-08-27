TVS Motor launches TVS Jupiter dual tone spectral range

TVS Motor Company launched the TVS Jupiter dual tone spectral range, the latest addition to India's most progressive family scooter. The new range brings two new dual-tone spectral colours - Spectral Blue and Spectral Copper to the 110cc scooter segment, making TVS Jupiter the first scooter in the segment to offer these distinctive colours, alongside thoughtful enhancements across styling, comfort and technology.

The distinctive colour treatment is complemented by colour-coordinated inner panels, a new seat colour, and partial chrome mirrors, creating a refined and contemporary road presence.

The new variant further enhances everyday comfort and convenience with a premium long seat featuring an integrated backrest for the rider and pillion. It also introduces segment-first Sequential Turn Signal Lamps (TSL), offering a distinctive lighting signature while enhancing visibility, and a USB Type-C charging port for convenient charging on the move. The scooter continues to offer its best-in-class 33-litre under-seat storage, capable of accommodating two helmets, alongside SmartXonnect connected technology.