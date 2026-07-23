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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TVS Motor launches TVS Orbiter electric scooter in Nepal

TVS Motor launches TVS Orbiter electric scooter in Nepal

Last Updated : Jul 23 2026 | 3:32 PM IST

TVS Motor Company (TVSM), part of TVS VENU, a global leader in the two and three-wheeler segments, today launched the eagerly awaited TVS Orbiter electric scooter in Nepal strengthening its commitment to accelerating electric mobility adoption across international markets. Designed to redefine everyday urban commute, the TVS Orbiter offers an impressive range of 158 km IDC range, cruise control, 34-litre boot space, hill hold assist, and advanced connected features. With an industry-first 14 front wheel, the scooter delivers unmatched comfort, convenience, and performance.

Commenting on the launch, Peyman Kargar, President, International Business, TVS Motor Company said, " The introduction of the TVS Orbiter in Nepal marks another significant milestone in our journey to expand the EV ecosystem across markets that are actively embracing sustainable mobility. As countries increasingly transition towards cleaner modes of transportation, we are committed to expanding our EV portfolio and delivering innovative solutions that address evolving customer needs. At TVS Motor Company, our vision extends beyond mobility we are shaping a future that is cleaner, smarter, and more sustainable. The TVS Orbiter embodies this vision by combining purposeful innovation, advanced technology, and everyday practicality.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jul 23 2026 | 3:32 PM IST

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