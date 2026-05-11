TVS Motor launches TVS Ronin top variant in Sri Lanka

TVS Motor Company announced the launch of the TVS Ronin top variant in Sri Lanka. The premium lifestyle motorcycle is now available in two striking new colour options: Nimbus Grey and Midnight Blue. The modern-retro motorcycle, TVS Ronin, is designed for riders who prefer an unscripted way of life, blending advanced technology with versatile performance. It represents a shift from conventional motorcycling to a more lifestyle-led riding experience.

The TVS Ronin top variant is powered by a 225.9 cc, 4-stroke, 4-valve, oil-cooled engine delivering 20.4 PS at 7750 rpm and 19.93 Nm of torque at 3750 rpm. It is equipped with 41 mm USD front forks, rear mono-shock suspension and disc brakes with dual-channel ABS, ensuring superior ride comfort and safety. The motorcycle also features SmartXonnect Bluetooth connectivity, enabling turn-by-turn navigation, voice assist, and call alerts. With its all-LED lighting, signature styling elements and premium graphics, TVS Ronin stands out as a distinctive offering in the modern-retro segment.

TVS Motor Company offers a comprehensive portfolio in Sri Lanka, including the TVS Raider and TVS Raider SX, TVS Sport 110, TVS NTORQ 125, TVS NTORQ 125 RE, TVS NTORQ 125 XP FI, TVS Jupiter 110, TVS iQube, TVS XL100 Heavy Duty and the TVS King Deluxe Plus, catering to a wide range of mobility needs across the country. The TVS Ronin top variant will be available at an introductory price of LKR 1.499 million (ex-showroom, Sri Lanka).