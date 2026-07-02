TVS Motor launches TVS The All New Callisto 110 in Jakarta

TVS Motor Company launched the revolutionary scooter, TVS The All New Callisto 110, in Jakarta.

This launch marks an important strategic milestone for TVS in Indonesia. According to data from the Asosiasi Industri Sepeda Motor Indonesia (AISI), the 110cc automatic scooter segment remains the backbone of the market, accounting for approximately 50% of total two-wheeler sales in Indonesia. Through the TVS The All New Callisto 110, TVS is poised to strengthen its position and capture a larger share of this key segment by offering a product that delivers superior technology and comfort.

Speaking about the launch, Peyman Kargar, President, International Business, TVS Motor Company, said, Indonesia is a key market for TVS, and we are excited to introduce TVS The All New Callisto 110a scooter that truly embodies the 'Built for Real' philosophy and is designed to meet the lifestyle needs of Indonesian consumers.

TVS The All New Callisto 110 is available in four attractive color options, starting from Mint Green, Moon Silver, Solid White, and Peach Perfect. This scooter is marketed at a price of IDR20,900,000 (On-The-Road Jakarta). During a limited period, TVS The All New Callisto 110 is offered at a special launching price of IDR19,900,000 (On-The-Road Jakarta), only for the first 150 buyers. TVS The All New Callisto 110 can be ordered at all official TVS dealer networks in Indonesia starting 02 July 2026.