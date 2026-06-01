TVS Motor May sales volumes jump 31% to 5.66 lakh units

TVS Motor Company (TVSM) recorded monthly sales of 566,585 units in May 2026 with a growth of 31% as against 431,275 units in May 2025.

Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 31% with sales increasing from 416,166 units in May 2025 to 543,111 units in May 2026. Domestic two-wheeler registered growth of 24% with sales increasing from 309,287 units in May 2025 to 384,565 units in May 2026.

Motorcycle registered a growth of 30% with sales increasing from 211,505 units in May 2025 to 273,802 units in May 2026. Scooter registered a growth of 32% with sales increasing from 166,749 units in May 2025 to 220,740 units in May 2026.

EV registered a growth of 56% with sales increasing from 27,976 units in May 2025 to 43,632 units in May 2026.

The Company's total International Business sales registered a growth of 49% increasing from 118,437 units in May 2025 to 175,991 units in May 2026. Two-wheeler sales registered a growth of 48% with sales increasing from 106,879 units in May 2025 to 158,546 units in May 2026.

Three-wheeler registered a growth of 55% with sales increasing from 15,109 units in May 2025 to 23,474 units in May 2026.