TVS Motor Q4 PAT climbs 19% YoY to Rs 771 cr

TVS Motor Company reported 19.03% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 771.52 crore on 30.42% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 15,025.73 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 30.74% YoY to Rs 1,298.13 crore in Q4 FY26.

During the quarter under review, the operating EBITDA margin is at 13.1%, as against normalised EBITDA of 12.5% in Q4 2024-25, representing a YoY improvement of 60bps.

Overall two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales, including exports and international business, rose 28% to 15.60 lakh units in Q4 FY26 from 12.16 lakh units in Q4 FY25.

Electric vehicle sales surged 51% to 1.15 lakh units during the quarter, compared with 0.76 lakh units in the year-ago period.

For the full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit increased 35.01% to Rs 3018.33 crore in FY26 compared with Rs 2235.56 crore in FY25. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 56,069.52 crore in FY26, up 27.17% from Rs 44,089.01 crore in FY25

TVS Motor Company is a reputed global manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers, with four manufacturing facilities located in India and Indonesia.

The counter shed 0.63% to Rs 3,530.50 on the BSE.

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