TVS Motor reports 38% YoY sales growth in July 2026
TVS Motor Company reported a 38% increase in total sales for July 2026, selling 629,675 units compared with 456,350 units in the corresponding month last year.Total two-wheeler sales rose 38% to 603,138 units in July 2026 from 438,790 units in July 2025. Domestic two-wheeler sales grew 42% to 437,394 units, up from 308,720 units in the year-ago period.
The company's electric two-wheeler segment continued to witness robust momentum, with sales soaring 158% to 60,934 units in July 2026 from 23,605 units recorded in July 2025.
TVS Motor's international business also posted healthy growth, with total overseas sales increasing 29% to 184,264 units compared with 142,629 units a year earlier. International two-wheeler sales climbed 27% to 165,744 units from 130,070 units in July 2025.
Three-wheeler sales registered a strong 51% growth, rising to 26,537 units in July 2026 from 17,560 units in the corresponding month last year.
TVS Motor Company is a reputed global manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers, with four manufacturing facilities located in India and Indonesia.
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TVS Motor Company reported a 51.35% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 1,173.97 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 775.65 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations rose 38% to Rs 13,896 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 10,081 crore in Q1 FY26.
The counter shed 0.18% to Rs 4,302.45 on the BSE.
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First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 12:16 PM IST