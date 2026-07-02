TVS Motor rises after auto sales jump 47% YoY in June'26

TVS Motor Company added 2.20% to Rs 3572.30 after the company recorded monthly sales growth of 47%, with sales of 590,003 units in June 2026 as against 402,001 units in June 2025.

The sales of two-wheelers increased by 47% to 565,417 units in June 2026 from 385,698 units in June 2025. Two-wheeler EVs sales increased multifold to 48,537 units in June 2026 from 14,400 units in June 2025.

Three-wheelers sales rose by 51% to 24,586 units in June 2026 from 16,303 units in June 2025.

Total International Business sales registered a growth of 47% year-on-year (YoY), selling 172,355 units in June 2026.

TVS Motors registered total quarterly sales of 16.31 lakh units in Q1 FY27, up by 27% from 12.77 lakh units sold in Q1 FY26.

TVS Motor Company is a reputed global manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers, with four manufacturing facilities located in India and Indonesia.

The company had reported 19.03% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 771.52 crore on 30.42% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 15,025.73 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

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