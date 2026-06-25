TVS Motor rolls out one million TVS iQubes since launch in 2020

TVS Motor Company announced the rollout of the one millionth TVS iQube from its manufacturing facility in Hosur.

Commenting on the milestone, Sudarshan Venu, Chairman, TVS Motor Company said, The rollout of one million TVS iQubes reflects the scale at which electric mobility is becoming part of everyday life in India. The milestone is built on years of investment in engineering, innovation and manufacturing capabilities that have enabled us to build world-class electric mobility solutions designed and manufactured in India for the world. As India progresses towards the vision of Viksit Bharat, it has a unique opportunity to emerge as a global leader in the future of mobility. At TVS Motor, we remain committed to advancing this vision through exciting and sustainable mobility solutions that strengthen India's position as a global mobility powerhouse."

Since its launch in 2020, TVS iQube has grown into one of India's most preferred electric scooter brands and the country's favourite family EV. Built around the needs of Indian consumers, the portfolio has expanded across multiple battery capacities, range options and connected features, enabling customers to choose an electric scooter that best suits their mobility requirements. Supported by a robust sales and service network spanning over 3,300 touchpoints across more than 3,000 cities, alongside continuous investments in manufacturing and capacity expansion, TVS iQube has helped make electric mobility more accessible to customers across the country.