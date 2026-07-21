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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TVS Motor surges after Q1 PAT jumps 51% YoY to Rs 1,174 cr

TVS Motor surges after Q1 PAT jumps 51% YoY to Rs 1,174 cr

Last Updated : Jul 21 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

TVS Motor Company rallied 4.93% to Rs 3,768.05 after the company reported a 51.35% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 1,173.97 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 775.65 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations rose 38% to Rs 13,896 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 10,081 crore in Q1 FY26. Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 51.36% YoY to Rs 1,589.45 crore.

The company reported its highest-ever quarterly EBITDA of Rs 1,779 crore in Q1 FY27, up 41% from Rs 1,260 crore in the year-ago period. EBITDA margin improved by 30 basis points to 12.8% in Q1 FY27 from 12.5% in the corresponding quarter last year.

 

The company said commodity prices witnessed a sharp upward trend during the quarter due to global market uncertainties, leading to higher input costs. However, the impact was partially offset through calibrated price hikes, cost optimisation initiatives and benefits arising from higher production volumes.

The overall two and three-wheelers grew by 28% YoY to 1.63 Million units during the quarter from 1.28 Million units registered in the quarter ended June 2025. Motorcycle sales increased 19% YoY to 0.74 million units, while scooter sales surged 36% YoY to 0.68 million units during the period under review.

The international business recorded a 33% growth, with sales rising to 0.47 million units in Q1 FY27 from 0.35 million units in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

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Two-wheeler electric vehicles grew by 86% registering sales of 129,940 units in the first quarter of 2026-27 as against 70,060 units during first quarter of 2025-26.

Three-wheelers sales for the quarter under review grew by 48% to 66,697 units in the first quarter ended June 2026 as against 44,978 units in the year ended June 2025.

TVS Motor Company is a reputed global manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers, with four manufacturing facilities located in India and Indonesia.

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First Published: Jul 21 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

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