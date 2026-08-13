TVS Srichakra consolidated net profit rises 164.13% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 30.29% to Rs 1067.61 crore

Net profit of TVS Srichakra rose 164.13% to Rs 34.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 30.29% to Rs 1067.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 819.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1067.61819.417.575.8983.3835.8746.242.3634.0212.88

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