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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TVS Srichakra consolidated net profit rises 164.13% in the June 2026 quarter

TVS Srichakra consolidated net profit rises 164.13% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 5:52 PM IST

Sales rise 30.29% to Rs 1067.61 crore

Net profit of TVS Srichakra rose 164.13% to Rs 34.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 30.29% to Rs 1067.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 819.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1067.61819.41 30 OPM %7.575.89 -PBDT83.3835.87 132 PBT46.242.36 1859 NP34.0212.88 164

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 5:52 PM IST