TVS Srichakra consolidated net profit rises 164.13% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 30.29% to Rs 1067.61 croreNet profit of TVS Srichakra rose 164.13% to Rs 34.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 30.29% to Rs 1067.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 819.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1067.61819.41 30 OPM %7.575.89 -PBDT83.3835.87 132 PBT46.242.36 1859 NP34.0212.88 164
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.24 crore in the June 2026 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 5:52 PM IST