TVS Srichakra consolidated net profit rises 23.15% in the December 2023 quarter

Net profit of TVS Srichakra rose 23.15% to Rs 24.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 19.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 1.70% to Rs 718.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 731.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.718.85731.269.518.1859.7849.6133.2625.8724.1019.57