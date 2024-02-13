Sensex (    %)
                        
TVS Srichakra consolidated net profit rises 23.15% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 3:35 PM IST
Sales decline 1.70% to Rs 718.85 crore
Net profit of TVS Srichakra rose 23.15% to Rs 24.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 19.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 1.70% to Rs 718.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 731.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales718.85731.26 -2 OPM %9.518.18 -PBDT59.7849.61 20 PBT33.2625.87 29 NP24.1019.57 23
First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 2:40 PM IST

