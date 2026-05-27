TVS Srichakra consolidated net profit rises 276.33% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 19.86% to Rs 980.94 croreNet profit of TVS Srichakra rose 276.33% to Rs 36.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.86% to Rs 980.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 818.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 245.61% to Rs 71.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.97% to Rs 3643.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3253.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales980.94818.38 20 3643.353253.83 12 OPM %8.838.13 -7.666.90 - PBDT83.9154.13 55 243.48176.67 38 PBT47.2117.07 177 101.2847.91 111 NP36.099.59 276 71.2320.61 246
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First Published: May 27 2026 | 4:34 PM IST