TVS Supply Chain rallies on announcement of 40,000 sq. ft. Chennai FTWZ facility

TVS Supply Chain rallies on announcement of 40,000 sq. ft. Chennai FTWZ facility

Last Updated : Mar 11 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

TVS Supply Chain Solutions rallied 3.92% to Rs 110 after the company announced the setup of a 40,000 sq. ft. warehousing facility at the Free Trade and Warehousing Zone (FTWZ) in Mannur Village, about 30 km from Chennai.

The facility will support Caterpillars global supply chains by enabling parts procurement from multiple countries and facilitating manufacturing operations. Strategically located along the ChennaiBengaluru Industrial Corridor, it provides strong connectivity to Chennai, Ennore, and Kamarajar ports, which together handle nearly 20% of Indias container traffic.

Equipped with approximately 4,000 pallet positions, the modern facility will help Caterpillar optimise lead times, reduce landed costs, and respond swiftly to global demand, reinforcing the Make in India for the World initiative.

 

Ravi Viswanathan, managing director, TVS Supply Chain Solutions, said: Our tailored solution for Caterpillar strengthens supply chain resilience amid global trade volatility. By combining the FTWZ model with our end-to-end warehousing capabilities, we enable faster and more efficient global supply chain movements, helping Caterpillar withstand trade disruptions. Our long-standing partnership reflects the trust Caterpillar places in TVS SCS to deliver innovative, scalable, and futureready solutions.

Ramesh Muthuraman, Director of Operations, Caterpillar India, added: As we continue to strengthen our global supply chain network, the FTWZ facility established by TVS Supply Chain Solutions enhances our sourcing flexibility. TVS SCS has deep expertise in managing complex, multi-country supply chains, enabling us to better navigate global trade conditions.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions (TVS SCS) is an India-based multinational company, who pioneered the development of the supply chain solutions market in India. The company's customers span across numerous industries such as automotive, industrial, consumer, tech and tech infra, rail and utilities, and healthcare.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 10.72 crore in Q3 December 2025 compared with a net loss of Rs 24.65 crore posted in Q3 December 2024. Revenue from operations jumped 11.09% YoY to Rs 2,715.81 crore during the quarter.

First Published: Mar 11 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

