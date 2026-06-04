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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TVS Supply Chain Solutions board approves JV agreement with A.L.A Corporation

TVS Supply Chain Solutions board approves JV agreement with A.L.A Corporation

Last Updated : Jun 04 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

At meeting held on 04 June 2026

The board of TVS Supply Chain Solutions at its meeting held on 04 June 2026 has approved the execution of a joint venture agreement with A.L.A Corporation for the purpose of further investment of up to Rs 10.19 crore in TVS Packaging Solutions.

The proposed investment is intended to support business expansion initiatives and execution of definitive agreements with A.L.A Corporation for collaboration and development of opportunities in India's aerospace and defense sectors.

Post the consummation of the investment by the Company and subject to the investment by A.L.A S.p.A (and/or its subsidiaries) in TVS Packaging, as per the terms of the definitive agreements, the Company will hold 51% shareholding interest in TVS Packaging, and A.L.A S.p.A (and/or its subsidiaries) will hold 49% shareholding interest in TVS Packaging.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jun 04 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

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