TVS Supply Chain Solutions reports consolidated net profit of Rs 17.55 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 21.35% to Rs 3032.22 croreNet profit of TVS Supply Chain Solutions reported to Rs 17.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 4.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.35% to Rs 3032.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2498.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 114.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 13.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.08% to Rs 11002.97 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9995.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales3032.222498.83 21 11002.979995.72 10 OPM %7.206.76 -7.116.92 - PBDT186.66146.29 28 844.53572.92 47 PBT30.9212.96 139 274.1329.36 834 NP17.55-4.76 LP 114.28-13.59 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 26 2026 | 9:20 AM IST