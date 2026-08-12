Twamev Construction & Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 53.64% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 5.96% to Rs 11.04 crore

Net profit of Twamev Construction & Infrastructure declined 53.64% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 5.96% to Rs 11.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.11.0411.747.526.390.831.510.511.100.511.10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News