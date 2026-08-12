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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Twamev Construction & Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 53.64% in the June 2026 quarter

Twamev Construction & Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 53.64% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales decline 5.96% to Rs 11.04 crore

Net profit of Twamev Construction & Infrastructure declined 53.64% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 5.96% to Rs 11.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales11.0411.74 -6 OPM %7.526.39 -PBDT0.831.51 -45 PBT0.511.10 -54 NP0.511.10 -54

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:08 AM IST