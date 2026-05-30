Twamev Construction & Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 96.95% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 54.74% to Rs 22.51 crore

Net profit of Twamev Construction & Infrastructure declined 96.95% to Rs 1.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 52.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 54.74% to Rs 22.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 49.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 86.33% to Rs 7.65 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 55.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 20.52% to Rs 67.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 84.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

22.5149.7367.4584.868.2646.1711.9233.141.92100.488.41105.041.57100.096.89103.211.6152.857.6555.98

Powered by Capital Market - Live News