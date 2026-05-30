Twamev Construction & Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 96.95% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 54.74% to Rs 22.51 croreNet profit of Twamev Construction & Infrastructure declined 96.95% to Rs 1.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 52.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 54.74% to Rs 22.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 49.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 86.33% to Rs 7.65 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 55.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 20.52% to Rs 67.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 84.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales22.5149.73 -55 67.4584.86 -21 OPM %8.2646.17 -11.9233.14 - PBDT1.92100.48 -98 8.41105.04 -92 PBT1.57100.09 -98 6.89103.21 -93 NP1.6152.85 -97 7.6555.98 -86
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First Published: May 30 2026 | 4:14 PM IST