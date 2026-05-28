Twenty First Century Management Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.87 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 27.89% to Rs 9.63 crore

Net Loss of Twenty First Century Management Services reported to Rs 12.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 10.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs -9.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs -7.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 24.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 12.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs -16.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 112.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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