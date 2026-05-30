Twenty First Century Printers consolidated net profit declines 42.87% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.45% to Rs 453.83 crore

Net profit of Twenty First Century Printers declined 42.87% to Rs 21.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 38.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.45% to Rs 453.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 422.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 31.61% to Rs 97.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 143.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.26% to Rs 1810.22 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1770.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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