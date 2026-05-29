Tyche Industries standalone net profit rises 22.34% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 30.96% to Rs 16.20 croreNet profit of Tyche Industries rose 22.34% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.96% to Rs 16.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 44.08% to Rs 6.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 18.08% to Rs 53.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 65.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales16.2012.37 31 53.6365.47 -18 OPM %-4.20-1.54 -4.2017.23 - PBDT2.281.82 25 11.4718.70 -39 PBT1.691.32 28 9.4716.71 -43 NP1.150.94 22 6.9412.41 -44
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:46 AM IST