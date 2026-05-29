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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tyche Industries standalone net profit rises 22.34% in the March 2026 quarter

Tyche Industries standalone net profit rises 22.34% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 9:46 AM IST

Sales rise 30.96% to Rs 16.20 crore

Net profit of Tyche Industries rose 22.34% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.96% to Rs 16.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 44.08% to Rs 6.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 18.08% to Rs 53.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 65.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales16.2012.37 31 53.6365.47 -18 OPM %-4.20-1.54 -4.2017.23 - PBDT2.281.82 25 11.4718.70 -39 PBT1.691.32 28 9.4716.71 -43 NP1.150.94 22 6.9412.41 -44

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:46 AM IST

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