Tyger Home Finance Pvt standalone net profit rises 1787.72% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 39.63% to Rs 70.61 croreNet profit of Tyger Home Finance Pvt rose 1787.72% to Rs 10.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 39.63% to Rs 70.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 50.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 486.25% to Rs 31.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 53.92% to Rs 259.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 168.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales70.6150.57 40 259.14168.36 54 OPM %61.2847.08 -57.9245.60 - PBDT15.141.01 1399 43.418.86 390 PBT14.700.60 2350 41.717.62 447 NP10.760.57 1788 31.135.31 486
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First Published: Jun 12 2026 | 6:05 PM IST