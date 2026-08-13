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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Typhoon Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Typhoon Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

Sales decline 20.00% to Rs 0.08 crore

Net profit of Typhoon Financial Services remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 20.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.080.10 -20 OPM %37.5030.00 -PBDT0.030.03 0 PBT0.030.03 0 NP0.020.02 0

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:08 AM IST