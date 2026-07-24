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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Typhoon Holdings reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Typhoon Holdings reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

Sales rise 377.78% to Rs 0.86 crore

Net profit of Typhoon Holdings remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 377.78% to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.860.18 378 OPM %1.165.56 -PBDT0.010.01 0 PBT0.010.01 0 NP0.010.01 0

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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

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