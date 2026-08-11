Tyroon Tea Company standalone net profit rises 1350.00% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 57.82% to Rs 8.98 croreNet profit of Tyroon Tea Company rose 1350.00% to Rs 1.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 57.82% to Rs 8.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales8.985.69 58 OPM %8.24-14.94 -PBDT1.440.34 324 PBT1.160.08 1350 NP1.160.08 1350
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Mathew Easow Research Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2026 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 4:31 PM IST