U. H. Zaveri Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

D-Link India Ltd, Shri Bajrang Alliance Ltd, Teamo Productions HQ Ltd and The Investment Trust of India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 July 2026.

D-Link India Ltd, Shri Bajrang Alliance Ltd, Teamo Productions HQ Ltd and The Investment Trust of India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 July 2026.

U. H. Zaveri Ltd lost 9.70% to Rs 11.55 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.84 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19446 shares in the past one month.

D-Link India Ltd tumbled 7.02% to Rs 507.55. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 34222 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17939 shares in the past one month.

Shri Bajrang Alliance Ltd crashed 6.75% to Rs 183.65. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5196 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1863 shares in the past one month.

Teamo Productions HQ Ltd fell 6.52% to Rs 0.43. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.14 lakh shares in the past one month.

The Investment Trust of India Ltd corrected 6.30% to Rs 98.18. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 14 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 948 shares in the past one month.

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