U. H. Zaveri reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 124.43% to Rs 8.82 croreNet profit of U. H. Zaveri reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 124.43% to Rs 8.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 76.19% to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 37.24% to Rs 43.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 31.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales8.823.93 124 43.4531.66 37 OPM %0.57-0.25 -0.230.88 - PBDT0.050 0 0.100.30 -67 PBT0.030 0 0.080.28 -71 NP0.010 0 0.050.21 -76
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Leading Leasing Finance & Investment Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.08 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:23 AM IST