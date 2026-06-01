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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / U. H. Zaveri reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2026 quarter

U. H. Zaveri reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:23 AM IST

Sales rise 124.43% to Rs 8.82 crore

Net profit of U. H. Zaveri reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 124.43% to Rs 8.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 76.19% to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 37.24% to Rs 43.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 31.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales8.823.93 124 43.4531.66 37 OPM %0.57-0.25 -0.230.88 - PBDT0.050 0 0.100.30 -67 PBT0.030 0 0.080.28 -71 NP0.010 0 0.050.21 -76

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:23 AM IST

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