U.P.Asbestos consolidated net profit declines 28.47% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 0.33% to Rs 48.19 croreNet profit of U.P.Asbestos declined 28.47% to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.33% to Rs 48.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 48.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 42.84% to Rs 8.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.54% to Rs 236.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 244.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales48.1948.03 0 236.11244.77 -4 OPM %8.1614.68 -7.4812.67 - PBDT2.705.18 -48 12.9624.50 -47 PBT1.593.37 -53 7.7419.02 -59 NP0.981.37 -28 8.0614.10 -43
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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:25 AM IST