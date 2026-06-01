U.P.Asbestos consolidated net profit declines 28.47% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 0.33% to Rs 48.19 crore

Net profit of U.P.Asbestos declined 28.47% to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.33% to Rs 48.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 48.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 42.84% to Rs 8.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.54% to Rs 236.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 244.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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