U.S. Stocks Hit New Record High Amid Iran War Ceasefire Hopes

Stocks rise as markets eye Iran conflict resolution.

The U.S. stock market ticked to another record high Thursday as Wall Street waits for more clues about what will happen in the Iran war before making its next big move. The S&P 500 rose 0.3%, a day after topping its prior all-time high set in January, for its 11th gain in 12 days. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 115 points (0.2%) and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.4%.

U.S. stocks have surged over 10% since late March lows, fueled by optimism for an end to the war or measures to avoid a global economic meltdown. Markets now await confirmation if these hopes prove prescient or mere wishful thinking.

Pakistan's army chief met Iran's parliament speaker to push for extending the ceasefire halting nearly seven weeks of Israel-U.S.-Iran conflict, as oil prices rose 4.7% to $99.39 per Brent barrelfrom $70 pre-war to peaks of $119 on supply fears. U.S. firms meanwhile beat profit expectations for early 2026, bolstering stocks that track corporate earnings long-term.

Oil prices climbed, showing that caution still remains in financial markets. The price for a barrel of Brent crude oil, the international standard, rose 4.7% to settle at $99.39. Its gone from roughly $70 before the war to as high as $119 at times on uncertainty about how long the war will keep oil stuck in the Persian Gulf area and away from customers.

PepsiCo rose 2.3% after reporting better results for the latest quarter than analysts expected. Customers bought more snacks during the quarter, after the company said in February it would cut prices on Lays, Doritos, Cheetos and Tostitos chips to win back people frustrated by high prices. J.B. Hunt Transport Services vroomed 6.3% higher, and Marsh & McLennan climbed 4.4% after both likewise delivered stronger results than expected.

Technology stocks also broadly got some support after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., an industry heavyweight, reported stronger revenue and profit for the start of 2026 than analysts expected. Abbott fell 6% even though it reported slightly better results than analysts expected. Allbirds slumped 35.8%, but that gave back only a portion of its 582% surge from the day before. The company formerly known for sneakers is pivoting to the artificial-intelligence industry and hopes to rent out the use of high-powered AI chips as a service.

In stock markets abroad, indexes climbed across much of Europe and Asia. Japans Nikkei 225 jumped 2.4%, South Koreas Kospi rallied 2.2% and Hong Kongs Hang Seng rose 1.7% for some of the worlds larger moves. China on Thursday reported 5% economic growth for the January-March quarter, an acceleration from the previous quarter.

In the bond market Treasury yields rose a bit after a report showed fewer U.S. workers applied for unemployment benefits last week. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 4.31% from 4.29% late Wednesday.